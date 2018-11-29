OnePlus 6T McLaren edition set to launch in India on December 12: Specifications, features

OnePlus keeps refreshing its flagship smartphones with special editions. After Thunder Purple, OnePlus is partnering Formula 1 racing team, McLaren to launch another special edition of the OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus 6T McLaren edition will launch first on December 11 in the UK. It will be unveiled the very next day on December 12 in India. With this collaboration, OnePlus becomes the second smartphone company to incorporate automobile branding. Huawei has a premium Porsche edition for its Mate series of smartphones.

OnePlus has in the past made special editions of its smartphones. There was OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers edition and OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition. OnePlus also partnered with Colette store in Paris for its OnePlus 6T smartphone. This variant was however limited to the European market.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition will pack 10GB of RAM. OnePlus 6T offers up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone will come with 256GB in-built storage. Other than design changes, the smartphone will most likely carry the same specifications and features.

OnePlus 6T specifications

OnePlus 6T features a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with a tinier ‘waterdrop’ notch. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor paired with a 3,700mAh battery. For photography, OnePlus 6T sports dual 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel rear cameras. It has a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies. Connectivity options on the OnePlus 6T include dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and 4G VoLTE.

OnePlus 6T price in India

OnePlus 6T starts at Rs 37,999 for the 6GB+128GB storage variant. OnePlus 6T with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage retails at Rs 41,999. The high-end variant of OnePlus 6T with 256GB storage is priced at Rs 45,999.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 16:21 IST