OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition: Warp Charge 30 technology explained and does it really work?

OnePlus recently launched a premium variant of its latest flagship phone in India. Called OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition amplifies the performance of the phone with massive 10GB RAM – one of the few devices in the world to have such RAM capacity. Another highlight of the phone is Warp Charge 30 technology – OnePlus’ own spin on ultra fast charging technology.

As the name suggests, Warp Charge 30 is inspired from OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition’s 30W charger which is said to deliver a day’s power in just 20 minutes. OnePlus has now explained how this technology works and is different from other fast charging technologies.

“Like Fast Charge, Warp Charge 30 can carry a larger current than regular fast charging solutions. Normally, the heat generated through charging is dissipated in the phone itself. This usually causes performance issues if the phone is being used while it’s being charged, leading to CPU and GPU speeds being throttled,” wrote OnePlus in a blog post.

OnePlus Warp Charge 30 delivers faster screen off charging than Samsung and Google on their flagship phones (OnePlus)

“By shifting the majority of the power management and heat dispersion to the Warp Charge 30 Adapter, however, very little heat ever reaches the phone. Charging speeds while gaming and other performance oriented tasks excel compared to other charging solutions. In the graphs below, you can see just how fast and powerful Warp Charge 30 really is,” it added.

Here’s how Warp Charge 30 works when you’re playing game on the device (OnePlus)

OnePlus’ Warp Charge 30 does generate a lot of heat but it manages overheating by altering the battery assembly. The battery on McLaren Edition comes with an eight-layer protection board for better cooling. ALSO READ: OnePlus 6T Review

Does it really work?

In our tests OnePlus McLaren Edition’s Warp Charge 30 delivered 40-45% in 20 minutes with screen and radios off and no apps in the background. For full charge, it took roughly an hour.

Warp Charge 30 on older OnePlus 3 or OnePlus 6T

While OnePlus’ Warp Charge 30 will work with your older OnePlus phones (with Type-C), it won’t deliver the same fast charging speed. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition can however work with older Dash Charging chargers sans the Warp speeds. OnePlus is going to use Warp Charge 30 as the standard charger for its future smartphones.

