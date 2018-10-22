OnePlus 6T: New OnePlus flagship phone steps up low-light photography game

Camera has been a big challenge for OnePlus. While its flagship phones like OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 5T are on par with the competing premium phones, camera quality has been a mixed bag. This, however, could change with OnePlus 6T.

Ahead of the official launch on October 29, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has posted a photo from what’s believed to be OnePlus 6T. The photo is a night shot of Shenzhen. Even though the EXIF data is not available, the photo is said to be of full 13-megapixel resolution.

GSMArena notes that the photo has accurate colours and “proper flagship photography.” The OnePlus 6T camera sample indeed has improved contrast ratio and a lot better colour balance. Though, it seems to have higher blue hue.

OnePlus 6T is speculated to come with improved cameras over the predecessor. According to a recent report, the smartphone will feature a long-exposure night mode, similar to Huawei’s in P20 phones. The mode is expected to help deliver better low-light shots.

Even though OnePlus hasn’t officially announced the camera specifications, reports suggest the phone will have a dual-camera setup consisting of 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel sensors. It will have a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

OnePlus 6T is turning out to be a big improvement over the predecessor. Not only the phone will have a new screen design, it will also have an on-screen fingerprint display. OnePlus 6T is also expected to come with slimmer body. The smartphone will however skip the 3.5mm headphone jack.

On the software front, OnePlus 6T will feature new navigation gestures to make the most of the latest version of OxygenOS. For performance, OnePlus 6T will rely on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with up to 8GB of RAM. ALSO READ: With OnePlus 6T, OnePlus eyes the iPhone-dominated US market

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 14:17 IST