OnePlus 6T: New OnePlus phone won’t disappoint you with its specifications

What has really worked for OnePlus so far is a combination of aggressive pricing and specifications which are available on expensive flagship phones. And OnePlus 6T is going to be no different.

Ahead of the October 30 launch in India, OnePlus has already revealed the important changes that are coming with the new phone. From removal of 3.5mm headphone jack, in-screen fingerprint scanner to iPhone X-like software gestures, OnePlus 6T is set to be unlike any “T” phone ever launched by the company. Now, for the first time we have details about the specifications of OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus 6T has been spotted on the benchmarking website, Geekbench, with information about its key specifications. Uploaded on October 11, OnePlus 6T listing reveals the phone will have up to 8GB of RAM and run on octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. On the software front, OnePlus 6T will run on Android Pie-based OxygenOS. The phone will be powered by a larger 3,700mAh battery.

The listing doesn’t reveal display size and camera but previous leaks suggest OnePlus 6T will come with a large 6.4-inch OLED display. The phone may have higher screen-to-body ratio as well, thanks to the new teardrop notch.

In the camera department, OnePlus 6T is said to come with minor improvements over the predecessor, OnePlus 6. It’s highly unlikely that the cameras would have higher megapixels. The upgrade is expected to be on the sensor and software side.

