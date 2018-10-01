OnePlus 6T: New teaser gives a closer look at the new OnePlus flagship phone

OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of its new flagship phone, OnePlus 6T. Ahead of the official launch, OnePlus has already disclosed a few important changes in the new smartphone. The company on Monday released a new teaser that gives us a better look at the new phone.

The latest teaser features the images of two devices which look very similar to the OnePlus 6. The devices are shown from the side angle showing the volume rocker and SIM slot on the left edge. If you look closely, it looks slightly different from OnePlus 6 with a slimmer design and flatter look and feel to it.

The caption reads, “An inspired form, endlessly refined. Experience a more natural way to unlock with the #OnePlus6T.”

OnePlus has already more or less confirmed that the phone will come with in-screen fingerprint sensor. The technology lets you unlock the phone by tapping on the screen. Currently, very few phones support this technology. Some of the in-screen fingerprint sensor compatible phones are Vivo Nex, Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo X21, Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS and Oppo R17 among others.

An inspired form, endlessly refined. Experience a more natural way to unlock with the #OnePlus6T pic.twitter.com/vrJF0fuqE5 — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 1, 2018

Apart from in-screen fingerprint scanner, OnePlus 6T is also going to come with a new screen design. The phone is expected to ditch the boat-shaped wider notch and embrace a waterdrop notch. The new notch design, available on phones like Vivo V11 Pro, gives more real estate to the screen and covers very little space on the top.

A key innovation lies just beneath the surface. Prepare for the #OnePlus6T. pic.twitter.com/uWuTsp7Lcb — OnePlus (@oneplus) September 30, 2018

OnePlus 6T, however, will also do away with 3.5mm headphone jack. This means users will have to rely on USB Type-C audio cables or Bluetooth earphones/headphones for audio experience.

Other improvements expected in OnePlus 6T include a larger 3,700mAh battery and minor specifications upgrade in camera.

The new flagship phone is expected to launch in India later this month. The phone has already been listed on Amazon India where users can register themselves for the latest update on the phone. According to reports, OnePlus 6T may launch in India before the global launch.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 17:51 IST