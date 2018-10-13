OnePlus 6T: OxygenOS gets new UI, navigation gestures and more

OnePlus 6T will launch globally and in India on October 30. Courtesy of multiple leaks and official announcements, we know pretty much what to expect from the new flagship smartphone.

OnePlus has now given a sneak peek into the new software changes coming with the OnePlus 6T. Szymon Kopec, Product Manager at OnePlus, and User Experience Lead Crayon Hsieh talk about what’s new for OxygenOS. OnePlus smartphones run on custom OxygenOS UI based on Android OS. OnePlus recently rolled out OxygenOS 9.0 update for OnePlus 6 which brings the latest Android Pie OS.

The new OxygenOS will be “the most distinct and intuitive version of OxygenOS yet”. OxygenOS on OnePlus 6T will get a new UI overhaul along with some camera improvements and an advanced ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode.

OnePlus is also adding new navigation gestures on OxygenOS. The new navigation gestures will give a more natural experience with the application window following the user’s finger when swiping up in an app. Users can now shift between two recently used apps with a quick right swipe from the bottom of the screen.

OnePlus is also adding a new option to launch Google Assistant by holding the power button for 0.5 seconds. In terms of performance, OxygenOS will get an AI-based algorithm to minimise background apps when the phone is not in use. OnePlus will be announcing more features coming to OxygenOS soon.

The launch of OnePlus 6T will take place in a few weeks. Much has been already revealed about the new flagship smartphone with new changes expected mainly in the design area. OnePlus 6T is expected to feature a tinier ‘waterdrop’ notch currently popular in smartphones like the Realme 2 Pro.

OnePlus will also be ditching the rear fingerprint sensor for one embedded on the display. OnePlus 6T will feature an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. The company is also making another major change by ditching the 3.5mm headphone jack. OnePlus will launch USB Type-C Bullets along with the OnePlus 6T.

Under the hood, OnePlus 6T will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor. It could be offered with the same 6GB and 8GB RAM options. OnePlus 6T will come with a bigger 3,700mAh battery.

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 13:20 IST