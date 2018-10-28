OnePlus 6T: Release date, price and availability, and specifications

OnePlus is set to launch its latest smartphone, OnePlus 6T, in New York on Monday. The smartphone will be released in India next day. Ahead of the official unveiling, OnePlus has released a few important details about the new flagship killer phone.

When and where is OnePlus 6T launching?

OnePlus had originally planned to launch OnePlus 6T globally and in India on October 30. Later, the company rescheduled the launch date to October 29 in order to avoid clashing with Apple’s important October 30 event where the iPhone maker will unveil new Macbooks and iPads.

OnePlus 6T will be launched globally on October 29 at 11AM local time (8.30PM IST) in New York City. The company will launch the phone in India next day at 8.30PM IST at KDJW Stadium (inside Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex) in New Delhi.

OnePlus 6T: Price and availability

OnePlus 6T is expected to be priced higher than OnePlus 6. According to recent reports, OnePlus 6T will be available for Rs 37,999. The smartphone will reportedly hit the shelves in the first week of November. Note that OnePlus 6 is available in India at a starting price of Rs 34,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Though there’s also an OnePlus 6 Avengers Edition which is priced at Rs 44,999 and offers 8GB RAM plus 256GB in-built storage.

OnePlus 6T: Specifications and features

Design

OnePlus faced big backlash over using a notch on its OnePlus 6. The successor, however, will retain the notch but this time around it will be smaller. Called waterdrop/teardrop notch, it will cover just the front camera on the screen, similar to what we have seen on phones like Realme 2 Pro and Vivo 11 Pro. Apart from a new notch, OnePlus 6T is expected to come with slimmer fomr factor as well.

In-screen fingerprint technology

Another radical change that OnePlus 6T is going to come with is in-screen fingerprint technology. As the name suggests, the technology lets you unlock the phone by just tapping on the screen. This also means OnePlus 6T will do away with a dedicated fingerprint slot.

“It all starts with a new optical fingerprint module, which houses a small lens that can accurately register your fingerprint as it presses down on the cover glass. The screen is used as a light source to enhance the outline of your fingerprint, enabling the sensor to accurately read its exact dimensions and shape,” OnePlus explained on its website.

“We use a dedicated ‘Trust Zone’ found in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 to store your fingerprint information, which serves as an isolated virtual space for the sake of confidentiality. Whenever Screen Unlock is used, your fingerprint is compared to the information stored in the Trust Zone to ensure authenticity and actively defend against false patterns,” the company further said.

No 3.5mm headphone jack

OnePlus 6T also joins the growing list of phones to abandon 3.5mm headphone jack. Instead, OnePlus 6T users will have to rely on the Type-C port and Bluetooth connectivity for audio over headphones/earphones. Describing it as one of the most difficult decisions, OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau earlier this month said, “After you experience the Screen Unlock you’ll fall in love with it. [You’ll] realize that it’s the experience that you wanted.”

Specs

OnePlus 6T will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor and latest OxygenOS. The phone is also said to come with a larger 3,700mAh battery.

In the camera department, OnePlus 6T is said to come with improved features. The phone will focus on delivering “honest results” while giving users options to tweak photos as per their preferences.

“With smartphone cameras, the smartphone itself is like the film stock. Let me explain: when you take a photo with your smartphone, the smartphone is pulling raw data from the camera sensor. It then interprets and compresses this data, creating an image file that’s convenient to share and send, and broadly accessible on all devices,” CEO Pete Lau wrote in a forum post last week.

“However, certain in-camera processing can hurt the final quality of the image. You can only do so much to correct an overly sharpened image. Excessive noise reduction can be permanent when applied in-camera. As with anything, moderation is key. A light touch is all that’s needed.”

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 14:57 IST