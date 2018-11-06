OnePlus 6T ‘Thunder Purple’ colour variant launched: Price, specifications

OnePlus 6T gets a new colour, but only in China. OnePlus launched the ‘Thunder Purple’ colour variant of its flagship smartphone in China. There’s no word on global availability of this colour as yet.

OnePlus 6T ‘Thunder Purple’ is offered with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and is priced at CNY 3,599 (Rs 38,000 approximately). In India, OnePlus 6T (8GB+128GB) is priced at Rs 41,999. The smartphone was globally launched in two colour options of ‘Mirror Black’ and ‘Midnight Black’.

Its predecessor, OnePlus 6 is available in four colour variants including white and red. There’s also a special Marvel Avengers edition of OnePlus 6.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 6T review: Should you settle with the new flagship killer?

OnePlus 6T specifications

OnePlus 6T features a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED notched display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The smartphone comes with 6GB and 8GB of RAM, and storage options of 128GB and 256GB.

For photography, OnePlus 6T sports dual 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel rear cameras with f/1.7 aperture and dual LED flash. Up front, there’s a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus. OnePlus introduced new camera features like Nightscape, Studio Lighting in Portrait Mode.

OnePlus 6T is fuelled by a 3,700mAh battery along with dash charging support. Connectivity options available on OnePlus 6T include Bluetooth 5.0, dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, USB Type-C port and NFC. OnePlus 6T features an in-display fingerprint sensor called ‘Screen Unlock’. It also comes with face unlock for security.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 10:37 IST