OnePlus 6T ‘Thunder Purple’ India sale begins tomorrow: Price, sale offers, and specifications

OnePlus on Thursday formally announced the launched a new colour variant for its flagship smartphone. OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple will be available at Rs 41,999 starting tomorrow via online and offline platforms.

OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple comes only in one variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will go on sale on November 16 at 2:00 pm via OnePlus’ online store and Amazon India. The smartphone will be available earlier at 11:00 am across OnePlus offline stores and Croma, Reliance Digital outlets.

OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple offers

OnePlus 6T buyers can avail cashback of Rs 1,500 on HDFC debit and credit cards. Reliance Jio users will get cashback of Rs 5,400 in vouchers on the first recharge of Rs 299. This comes bundled with 3GB data per day, unlimited local and STD calls, and SMS.

There’s no cost EMI option for three months on the OnePlus 6T for purchases made via Amazon India and OnePlus exclusive offline stores. Amazon India has another offer of discounts up to Rs 500 on Kindle eBooks. OnePlus is also offering a free damage protection offer for 12 months from Kotak Servify.

OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple: Design, specifications

The new Thunder Purple colour on the OnePlus 6T is a mix between black and purple. The top part of the smartphone is covered in black while the bottom half blends into purple. Unlike the Mirror Black and Midnight Black editions, this one has a matte finish.

In terms of specifications, OnePlus 6T features a notched 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top. Under the hood, OnePlus 6T is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor.

For photography, OnePlus 6T sports a dual-camera setup of 16MP and 20MP sensors at the rear. Up front there’s a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone comes with camera features like ‘Nightscape’, and studio lighting effects in portrait mode.

OnePlus 6T is fuelled by a 3,700mAh battery along with Dash Charge technology. Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB Type-C port for charging.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 14:29 IST