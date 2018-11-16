OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple limited edition goes on sale: Reliance Jio cashback, HDFC offer, and more

OnePlus’ latest limited edition of its flagship phone, OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple, goes on sale in India on Friday. Launched at a starting price of Rs 41,999, OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple colour variant features a matte finish on the back, unlike the reflective glass in other models.

OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple is available in India in only one spec variant – 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. The sale starts at 2PM via Amazon India and OnePlus’ online storage. You can also purchase the phone from offline stores like Reliance Digital and Crome 11AM onwards.

OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple: Top deals

OnePlus is offering a cashback of Rs 1,500 to customers making transactions from HDFC debit and credit cards. The company has also partnered with Reliance Jio to offer Rs 5,400 cashback in vouchers on the first recharge of Rs 299. Reliance Jio is also offering 3GB data per day and unlimited SMS, local and STD calls.

If you’re looking for EMI deals, Amazon India and offline partners are offering a no cost EMI option as well. The e-commerce company is bundling OnePlus 6T limited edition with discounts up to Rs 500 on Kindle eBooks. There’s also a free damage protection from Kotak Servify for 12 months.

OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple: Design, specifications

As the name implies, OnePlus 6T’s new variant is completely purple in colour. It’s a blend of black and purple colours. The top half is covered in black while the bottom blends into purple colour. The matte finish on the back also gives a rich look.

As far as the specifications go, nothing has changed on the limited edition. It has 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 protection and notch. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor, it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

For photography, OnePlus 6T comes with 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel sensors on the back. Up front it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. OnePlus 6T is fuelled by a 3,700mAh battery with fast charge support. Other key features of the phone include dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB Type-C.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 09:06 IST