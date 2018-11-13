OnePlus 6T ‘Thunder Purple’ variant launched in India: Top offers, sale, price

After its unveiling in China, OnePlus launched the new colour variant of its flagship smartphone in India. OnePlus 6T ‘Thunder Purple’ will be available with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

OnePlus 6T was first launched in two colour options of ‘Midnight Black’ and ‘Mirror Black’. It comes in three storage models starting at Rs 37,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. The high-end 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 44,999.

OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple price, availability

Priced at Rs 41,999, the smartphone will go on sale starting November 16 at 2:00 pm via OnePlus’ online store and Amazon India. It will hit offline stores including Croma and Reliance Digital outlets earlier at 11:00 am.

OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple offers

OnePlus is offering a cashback of Rs 1,500 on HDFC credit and debit cards. Reliance Jio users can avail cashback of Rs 5,400 which will be available as vouchers on the first recharge of Rs 299. This comes bundled with 3GB data per day, unlimited local and STD calls, and SMS.

Buyers can purchase OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple at no cost EMI for three months on Amazon India and OnePlus exclusive offline stores. Amazon has another offer of discounts up to Rs 500 on Kindle eBooks. OnePlus is also offering a free damage protection offer for 12 months from Kotak Servify.

OnePlus 6T specifications

OnePlus 6T features a notched 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 on top. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor.

For photography, OnePlus 6T sports a dual-camera setup of 16MP and 20MP sensors. Up front there’s a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone comes with camera features like ‘Nightscape’, studio lighting in portrait mode and Google Lens integration.

OnePlus 6T is fuelled by a 3,700mAh battery. Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB Type-C port for charging.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 09:49 IST