OnePlus 6T: OnePlus’ new phone comes to offline stores via Reliance Digital

OnePlus on Tuesday announced a new partnership with Reliance Digital. OnePlus will now sell its smartphones including the upcoming OnePlus 6T at Reliance Digital stores.

OnePlus 6T is scheduled to launch on October 29 in New York. The smartphone will be unveiled the next day on October 30 in India. The smartphone will be available online via OnePlus’ e-store and Amazon India. It is currently up for pre-orders on Amazon India.

Reliance Digital will also have demo zones for OnePlus smartphones. Here, the phones will be on display for users to experience them similar to OnePlus’ pop-up stores available in malls. OnePlus smartphones are available in Croma stores as well. There won’t be any change in the offline and online prices of OnePlus smartphones at Reliance Digital stores.

With the addition of Reliance Digital, OnePlus expands its offline experience in India. OnePlus is currently the leading premium smartphone company in India. According to a report by Counterpoint Research, OnePlus grabbed 40% marketshare beating Samsung and Apple. The company’s present flagship, OnePlus 6 starts at Rs 34,999 and goes up to Rs 44,999.

OnePlus 6T will also be priced in the same segment but possibly higher than the OnePlus 6. Some reports suggest OnePlus 6T will start at Rs 37,999 making it Rs 2,000 higher than its predecessor. OnePlus 6T will come with new features like an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a bigger 3,700mAh battery. The company will however ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack on the OnePlus 6T.

The smartphone could feature a new design with a tinier waterdrop notch on its display. Under the hood, OnePlus 6T will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor. The smartphone will come with a new software experience like a redesigned UI, ‘Night Mode’ in camera, and more.

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 13:28 IST