OnePlus 6T to come with bigger battery but will it make a difference?

The much-awaited OnePlus 6T is set to launch in India next month. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has already confirmed a few features. For instance, the latest OnePlus flagship phone will come without 3.5mm headphone jack and rely on the USB Type-C port for audio experience.

The latest OnePlus 6T leak reveals that the phone will come with a larger battery at 3,700mAh. This is roughly 10% higher than OnePlus 6’s 3,300mAh battery with fast charging support. In theory, OnePlus 6T is set to have the biggest battery on any OnePlus smartphone ever.

But do larger batteries mean significantly better performance? Well, it has a lot to do how well the battery life has been optimised with a combination of software and hardware. This is how Apple has delivered a decent battery life on its iPhone despite an underwhelming mAh capacity.

In the case of OnePlus 6T, a minor 10% boost should mean additional couple of hours of additional back up. What works in favour of OnePlus is the dash charge, propriety fast charging technology that helps the phone charge quickly in a few minutes.

That said, it will be interesting to see how OnePlus accommodates the bigger battery without altering the form factor. Most of the times, brands fit in larger batteries but end up making phones heavier or thicker. The trend, however, is changing. For instance, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has almost the same size as the Note 8 but has a bigger battery.

OnePlus 6T: Specs, renders and more

OnePlus 6T has already made multiple appearances online. It was recently featured in a TV commercial that showed the back panel of the device, revealing a flatter dual-camera setup. The TVC also more or less confirms the arrival of in-screen fingerprint technology. This feature allows users to unlock the phone by just tapping on the display.

OnePlus 6T has also made an unofficial appearance through renders via OnLeaks. The renders suggest a slimmer and premium design. On the front, OnePlus 6T has a waterdrop notch. It also reveals a glass-metal combination.

Other expected specifications of OnePlus 6T are Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB/8GB of RAM, and Android Pie out-of the-box. The phone is said to come with better camera capabilities as well.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 16:16 IST