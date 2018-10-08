OnePlus 6T to launch in India on October 30: Specifications, features and more

OnePlus on Monday announced that its new smartphone, OnePlus 6T, will be launched on October 30. OnePlus will be holding an event in New Delhi at 8.30PM IST to unveil the new phone.

“Join our largest fan gathering ever! Witness the unveiling of the OnePlus 6T at KDJW Stadium (inside Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex) in New Delhi on October 30. Get your launch invitation on 10AM IST 17th October,” said OnePlus on its website.

OnePlus fans can buy the ticket for the New Delhi event through the company website. Ticket sales will begin on October 17. Note that the tickets will be available for Rs 999.

Earlier, an Amazon listing had also revealed that the smartphone will be officially launched in India on October 30. The listing which is in form of a gift card also revealed the phone will come with Type-C Bullet earphones which was announced last month. I

It is worth pointing out that OnePlus 6T will not come with 3.5mm headphone jack, hence will rely on Bluetooth and USB Type-C for audio connectivity. Along with Type-C Bullet earphones, Amazon is also giving Rs 500 credit via Amazon Pay.

OnePlus 6T: Full specifications, features

OnePlus 6T is said to come with major design change over the predecessor. Along with slimmer body, OnePlus 6T will do away with the wider notch on the front in favour of a smaller waterdrop notch.

The phone will also not have a dedicated slot for fingerprint. Instead it will have the scanner embedded within the screen. Called in-screen fingerprint technology, OnePlus 6T will allow users to unlock the phone by just tapping the display.

OnePlus 6T will run on the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and have RAM up to 8GB. The phone is said to come with improved camera sensors as well. The phone will come with a bigger 3,700mAh battery. In comparison, OnePlus 6 comes with a 3,300mAh. ALSO READ: OnePlus 6T: Full specs, features, and everything else we know so far

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 17:43 IST