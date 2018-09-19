OnePlus 6T to launch in India soon, will be Amazon exclusive

Amazon India on Wednesday launched a new web page dedicated for the much-awaited OnePlus 6T smartphone.

Amazon is also running an ad banner for the launch of OnePlus 6T on its home page. The page doesn’t mention the official launch date but interested users can stay updated by tapping on the ‘Notify Me’ button. The teaser page for OnePlus 6T also shows the recently announced OnePlus Type-C Bullets earphones. OnePlus will skip the 3.5mm headphone jack for the 6T and compensate it with the new wired earphones.

OnePlus Type-C Bullets will be launched along with the smartphone for a price of Rs 1,490. An upgrade to the Bullets V2, the new Type-C Bullets will sport a metal design and aramid fibre, making it more durable and resistant to stretching.

Along with a dedicated page, OnePlus has also started running TVC for the OnePlus 6T. In the teaser commercial, brand ambassador Amitabh Bachchan hints at a “cooler way to unlock your phone.” The TVC also gives a glimpse of the back panel of the phone.

OnePlus 6T: Expected specifications, features

OnePlus 6T will come with some big upgrades over the OnePlus 6. The company has so far confirmed that the 6T will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor like the recent Vivo and Oppo phones. In fact, OnePlus 6T would look quite like the Oppo R17 Pro according to its leaked renders.

The new OnePlus phone is expected to feature a waterdrop notch which would be much tinier than the notch on OnePlus 6. Smartphones like Oppo F7 Pro and Vivo V11 Pro have popularised this new notch design in India.

The smartphone is also rumoured to sport a triple-camera setup at the rear. The third camera could have a 3D depth sensor for further improving photo quality.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 17:54 IST