OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 6: Should you upgrade?

OnePlus 6T is not really a big upgrade over OnePlus 6 in terms of specifications. The latest flagship smartphone, however, does come with a new screen design and interesting features like in-screen fingerprint sensor. But are the new features compelling enough for OnePlus 6 users to upgrade? Let’s compare the two OnePlus smartphones

Design

OnePlus went back to drawing board to design its new smartphone in order to fit in a smaller notch as well as include in-screen fingerprint sensor. While OnePlus 6 was more of an OnePlus 5T redux with a glass back panel, OnePlus 6T has undergone major design changes.

One of the key differences between the two phones is that OnePlus 6T is more compact with dimensions 157.5 x 74.8 x 8.2 mm whereas OnePlus 6 measures 155.7x75.4x7.75 mm. The horizontal edge-to-edge width has shrunk on the new phone but the thickness has been increased. OnePlus 6T weighs 185 grams, about 8 grams heavier than the predecessor.

OnePlus 6 looks more like a revamped version of OnePlus 5T (OnePlus)

On the front, OnePlus 6 has the traditional boat-shaped notch that houses the LED indicator, front camera and mic. OnePlus 6T has a smaller and curvier notch that houses just the front-facing camera. The company has also removed the LED indicator on the new phone while mic has been moved to the top edge. OnePlus 6T also has a slightly larger 6.41-inch display compared to OnePlus 6’s 6.28-inch.

OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 don’t look a lot different from each other from the back. Though the new phone doesn’t have the dedicated fingerprint slot on the rear. As stated earlier, OnePlus 6T has moved the fingerprint sensor beneath the display.

Features

OnePlus had made tall claims about the in-screen fingerprint sensor. The problem is that the sensor is inconsistent. At times it requires multiple taps to recognise the fingerprint sensor. OnePlus 6 may have the old fashioned rear-facing fingerprint sensor but it was fast enough.

OnePlus 6T also does away with 3.5mm headphone jack to make way for in-screen fingerprint sensor. If you’ve not upgraded to a wireless ecosystem, getting used to a phone without 3.5mm headphone jack can be cumbersome. OnePlus 6, however, retains the jack.

No fingerprint slot on the OnePlus 6T rear (HT Photo)

Camera

OnePlus hasn’t changed camera resolution on its new phone. Both OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T come with 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel dual rear cameras. They also use the same sensors Sony IMX 519 for the primary and Sony IMX 376K for the secondary. Other key features of the rear camera include PDAF, 4K resolution vide at 30/60fps, and auto HDR among others.

OnePlus 6 (Left) vs OnePlus 6T (right): OnePlus’ latest phone delivers slightly better colours (image optimised for the web) (HT Photo)

OnePlus 6T debuted with a dedicated Nightscape mode and a bunch of software-based optimisations. OnePlus is already rolling out these features to OnePlus 6 phones with the latest firmware updates.

Performance

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T come with the same RAM and processor combination – Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and up to 8GB of RAM. The two phones deliver similar performances as well and more or less face same software issues as mentioned in our detailed review. One of the minor differences is that the base model of OnePlusd 6T comes with higher 128GB storage. The battery is also slightly bigger at 3,700mAh compared to 3,300mAh.

Verdict

If you’re OnePlus 6 user, you don’t need to upgrade to the latest OnePlus phone. On the camera and performance fronts, both deliver similar experience. In fact, OnePlus 6 users have an advantage of 3.5mm headphone jack – a key feature missing in the new phone.

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 13:06 IST