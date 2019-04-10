OnePlus 6T gets biggest discount ever: Should you buy it or wait for OnePlus 7?

OnePlus 6T will be soon available at its lowest price ever. As part of Amazon India’s ‘Fab Phones Fest’ sale, OnePlus 6T comes with Rs 3,000 discount.

With the biggest discount ever, this makes it the best time to purchase the OnePlus 6T. What’s more, HDFC Bank credit and debit card holders can avail an additional 10% discount which makes OnePlus 6T available at an effective price of Rs 33,499. All storage variants of OnePlus 6T will be up for grabs with discounts.

This is possibly the best deal on OnePlus 6T so far, but should you go for it or wait for the OnePlus 7 instead?

OnePlus will launch its flagship smartphone, OnePlus 7 soon. According to the company’s schedule, OnePlus 7 will launch in May followed by an India launch sometime around June. Based on multiple leaks, OnePlus 7 is poised to come with major changes in addition to incremental upgrades.

Design, display

OnePlus 7 is expected to feature a true edge-to-edge display which could be a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen. OnePlus will get rid of the notch on its upcoming flagship. This will be possible with the integration of a pop-up selfie camera on the OnePlus 7. While this would be a major change for OnePlus 7, this design is already popular on phones like Vivo V15 Pro and Oppo F11 Pro.

Camera

OnePlus 7 will come with better cameras starting with a triple-camera setup. The smartphone is highly expected to feature a 48-megapixel, 20-megapixel and 5-megapixel configuration of rear cameras. OnePlus is also said to use Sony IMX586 sensor like Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro. For selfies, OnePlus 6 could offer a 16-megapixel camera.

Hardware

As seen with OnePlus flagship smartphones, OnePlus 7 will also launch with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. OnePlus 7 will most likely run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

Battery

OnePlus could also bump the battery to 4,000mAh on the OnePlus 7. This would be accompanied by the company’s Warp Charge technology and a 44W Warp charger. The company introduced Warp Charging with OnePlus 6T McLaren edition. Warp Charge 30 is claimed to offer a full day’s juice within just 20 minutes of charge.

This time too, we won’t be seeing wireless charging on a OnePlus phone.

Summing up,

In terms of pricing OnePlus 7 will most likely be priced higher than the current OnePlus 6T. But the smartphone will come with superior features and specifications. Also, considering OnePlus’ product cycle, OnePlus 6T will become obsolete soon.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 17:00 IST