OnePlus 6T offered at lowest price ever: Top alternatives you should consider

OnePlus 6T is now available at a starting price of Rs 33,499. The limited-period price drop is available during Amazon’s Fab Phones Fest sale which went live on Thursday. This is also the lowest price OnePlus 6T has been offered since the launch in October last year.

The latest price cut comes weeks before the official launch of OnePlus 7 in India. The next flagship phone from OnePlus is expected to come with much better design and features including 48-megapixel rear camera, pop-up selfie camera, and gradient design.

With OnePlus 7 just around the corner, you may probably reconsider buying OnePlus 6T. Also, you should take a look at some of the recent and old phones that are available under Rs 40,000 in India.

Honor View20

Price: Rs 37,999

Camera has been one of the biggest drawbacks of OnePlus 6T. If you’re looking for a phone that delivers much better camera experience and equally matched specifications, you should consider HonorView 20.

Powered by Huawei’s in-house Kirin 980 processor, HonorView 20 comes with a 48-megapixel camera. The phone also offers unique edge-to-edge display with punch-hole camera on the front. The premium phone also doesn’t miss out on 3.5mm headphone jack like OnePlus 6T. Other key features of the phone include 4,000mAh battery, 25-megapixel selfie camera, and 6.4-inch full HD display.

LG G7+ ThinQ

Price: Rs 39,990

Infused with LG’s propriety ThinQ Artificial Intelligence algorithms, LG G7+ ThinQ offers Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage. The LG smartphone also offers 1,000nit “Super Bright FullVision” display, IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and “BoomBoxSpeakers” for richer audio experience. The smartphone has 16-megapixel dual rear cameras and 8-megapixel camera on the front.

Samsung Galaxy S8

Price: Rs 31,990

Samsung’s last year’s flagship phone Galaxy S8 is now available online for Rs 31,990. Despite being one year old, Samsung Galaxy S8 remains one of the top premium phones in India. The smartphone offers a 5.8-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED dual-edge curved display, dual 12-megapixel rear cameras and 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone also comes with USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 3,000mAh battery.

