OnePlus 6T vs Oppo R17 Pro: Price, specifications, features compared

Oppo R17 Pro, said to be the reference phone for OnePlus 6T, launched in India earlier this month. Priced at Rs 45,990, Oppo R17 Pro is more expensive than the base model of OnePlus 6T which is available in India at a starting price of Rs 37,999. OnePlus, however, also offers a premium OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition with 10GB of RAM for Rs 50,999.

Oppo R17 Pro and OnePlus 6T are quite similar in terms of features but have subtle differences. While OnePlus 6T is aimed at power users with top-of-the-line specifications, Oppo R17 Pro is focused at style conscious users. But it does not mean Oppo R17 Pro has inferior specifications or performance. Let’s compare the two phones on the basis of specifications and features.

Oppo R17 Pro vs OnePlus 6T: Design

OnePlus 6T is a more refined version of OnePlus 6 with a glass back panel and a waterdrop notch display on the front. The phone also does away with the 3.5mm headphone jack. OnePlus 6T is also the company’s first phone with in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Oppo R17 Pro also comes with a glass back panel but with reflective and radiant look and feel. The panel is quite similar to radiant back panels offered by Huawei and Honor on some of their phones. On the front, Oppo R17 Pro also has a waterdrop notch and in-screen fingerprint sensor at the bottom of the screen.

Oppo R17 Pro is available in Radiant Mist and Emerald Green (HT Photo)

Oppo R17 Pro vs OnePlus 6T: Camera

OnePlus 6T comes with a dual-camera setup which is comprised of 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor and 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K sensor. On the front it has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Oppo R17 Pro sports a triple-camera set up with the third camera featuring a TOF depth sensor. The phone comes with 12-megapixel and 20-megapixel cameras at the rear. For selfies, Oppo R17 Pro has a 25-megapixel front-facing camera.

Compared to OnePlus 6T, Oppo R17 Pro delivers slightly better photos in lowlight conditions. It also takes better selfies than the OnePlus phone. ALSO READ: Nokia 8.1 vs OnePlus 6T vs Oppo R17 Pro

Oppo R17 Pro vs OnePlus 6T: Performance

Oppo R17 Pro uses the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor which has been specially designed for mid-range level performance. The chipset does come with a few flagship chipset-like features such as multie-core AI Engine, chip-level optimisation for lowlight photography, and more.

Snapdragon 710 processor, however, is inferior to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor which powers OnePlus 6T. OnePlus 6T delivers top-notch performance and is capable of handling graphic-intensive apps like PUBG Mobile. If you are willing to pay up to 50,999, you can get the more powerful McLaren Edition that has ultra fast Warp Charging technology. Oppo R17 Pro too offers Super Vooc flash charge.

Verdict

Specifications wise, OnePlus 6T easily beats Oppo R17 Pro. It’s also more affordable than the Oppo phone. Oppo R17 Pro, however, has a better design and camera performance. If you are looking for better performance, OnePlus 6T is a better deal. But if you want a better looking phone and don’t paying extra, Oppo R17 Pro is worth considering.

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 14:54 IST