OnePlus 6T vs Samsung Galaxy S10e: Price, specifications, features compared

Samsung’s latest flagship series features as many as four new smartphones including a so-called iPhone XR competitor, Galaxy S10e. The comparison is quite natural as both of the devices aim to deliver premium experience of the flagships at much lower price. Galaxy S10e’s real competition, however, could be OnePlus 6T, one of the top-selling premium phones in India.

Over last few months, OnePlus has increased its base in India, a crucial market for Samsung. The Chinese handset company has emerged leader in the premium segment, especially the price segment of $500-$700. Both of its flagship phones, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, were commercial success in 2018.

Samsung Galaxy S10e is priced at Rs 55,900 for 128GB/6GB RAM model. OnePlus still enjoys the affordable price tag as its base model is available for Rs 37,999 whereas top-end model (McLaren edition) goes up to Rs 50,999.

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs OnePlus 6T: Performance

Even as OnePlus is gearing up for a Snapdragon 855 processor-powered OnePlus 7, the current flagship runs on Snapdragon 845. Qualcomm’s 2018 flagship chipset is still a powerful processor and a tested performer, even on a few gaming-focused smartphones. In India, Samsung offers Exynos-based flagship phones. Exynos 9820 offers 40% better performance and 35% higher power efficiency than the chip used on S9 phones.

OnePlus 6T’s top-end model pushes the RAM limits to 10GB. It comes with Warp Charge 30 fast charging capacity. It’s powered by usual 3,700mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S10e has 6GB of RAM and smaller 3,100mAh battery. Galaxy S10e, however, supports expandable storage up to 512GB via microSD card. Samsung’s new smartphone also supports wireless charging – a feature missing on OnePlus smartphone.

OnePlus 6T has a smaller waterdrop notch (HT Photo)

Camera

OnePlus 6T comes with dual rear cameras featuring a 16-megapixelSony IMX 519 sensor with 1.22 µm pixel size, OIS, EIS, PDAF and f.1.7 aperture. The secondary rear camera is a 20-megapixel Sony IMX 376K sensor with 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF and f.1.7 aperture. OnePlus 6T has an impressive camera for its price point. The quality, however, deteriorates in lowlight and difficult light situations, as mentioned in our detailed review.

The new Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+ and the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G smartphones at a press event in London. (REUTERS)

Samsung Galaxy S10e doesn’t have t a triple-rear camera setup like Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+. Instead it offers a dual-camera setup with a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, F1.5/F2.4, and OIS (77-degree). The secondary rear camera is a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with FF, F2.2 (123-degree). The camera setup supports 0.5X optical zoom and up to 8X digital zoom.

Display, design

Samsung has cut a few corners in terms of design and display to keep the prices low. For instance, Galaxy S10e has just full HD+ resolution compared to Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus’ Quad HD+ screen. Samsung Galaxy S10e screen, however, is a ‘flat dynamic’AMOLED panel with 19:9 aspect ratio and 438ppi pixel density. The screen also has a punch-hole camera on the front.

OnePlus 6T offers a larger 6.41-inch AMOLED screen with full HD resolution with lesser 402ppi pixel density. The aspect ratio is at 19:5:9. The phone has a waterdrop notch on the front.

As far as design goes, Galaxy S10e skips in-screen fingerprint sensor which is available on OnePlus 6T. Samsung’s device has a side-mounted sensor embedded in the power button. It offers a glass back panel retaining the look and feel of the premium of S10 and S10+.

OnePlus 6T also has a premium look and feel with a glass back panel and slim profile at 8.2 mm.

Summing up,

Samsung’s Galaxy S10e does bring new design and latest processor to the table. OnePlus 6T, now almost five months old, seems little dated at the moment. Still, OnePlus has the price advantage. You may also wait a few more months as OnePlus is expected to launch OnePlus 7 with the latest processor and new screen design.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 11:43 IST