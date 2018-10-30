OnePlus 6T vs Xiaomi Poco F1: Battle of the flagship killers

OnePlus on Monday launched the successor to the OnePlus 6 smartphone. OnePlus 6T comes with a newer design, bigger battery and camera improvements.

OnePlus 6T will be available in the US starting today at $549. OnePlus will launch the 6T in India today. The new OnePlus smartphone promises better performance and better software experience. Here’s a comparison of the OnePlus 6T with Xiaomi’s Poco F1.

Design, display

OnePlus 6T features a glass back, a design the company introduced with the OnePlus 6 this year. The smartphone looks much like the OnePlus 6 but with a tinier notch on its display. The bigger 6.41-inch AMOLED display is also covered with Gorilla Glass 6 protection. OnePlus has also made the bottom chin on the OnePlus 6T slightly smaller.

While OnePlus 6T has a more premium design, the Poco F1 goes for a decent look. It’s smaller than the OnePlus 6T but with a screen size almost the same. The smartphone is wrapped in a polycarbonate with colour options of graphite black, steel blue, and rosso red. There’s a special ‘Armoured’ edition of the Poco F1 which uses a sturdy Kevlar material.

Poco F1 special ‘Armoured’ edition with Kevlar material. (HT Photo)

Poco F1 also has a notch but the normal one on its 6.18-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18.9:7. OnePlus 6T in comparison has a better display technology than the Poco F1.

Performance

Both OnePlus 6T and Poco F1 are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. OnePlus 6T comes with ‘Smart Boost’ for enhanced gaming performance. It promises faster game loads and lower drop in frame rates. Poco F1 also has a gaming-focused feature called ‘LiquidCool’.

In terms of power, OnePlus 6T packs a 3,700mAh battery with Dash Charge technology. Poco F1 has a bigger 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. Both OnePlus and Xiaomi phones are known for their battery prowess.

Camera

OnePlus 6T has the same camera setup as the OnePlus 6 but with software upgrades. There’s a dual 16MP+20MP camera module at the rear with f/1.7 aperture, and a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. OnePlus has added Nightscape features on the OnePlus 6T for better low-light photography. It also comes with studio lighting in Portrait Mode.

Poco F1 also has a dual-camera setup of 12MP and 5MP AI cameras at the rear. Up front, it houses a 20MP camera for selfies. On the Poco F1, you get camera features like portrait mode, EIS, AI scene detection and more.

Software

On the software front, OnePlus 6T and Poco F1 run custom OS based on Android. OnePlus 6T runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with OxygenOS layered on top. The smartphone features new gestures, more shortcuts and over 500 optimisations.

Poco F1 has a customised MIUI along with Poco launcher. (Xiaomi)

Poco F1’s MIUI is based on the older Android Oreo. The smartphone is scheduled to receive Android 9 Pie update by the end of this year. The smartphone also runs a customised MIUI along with Poco Launcher.

OnePlus 6T does offer a more experience as compared to the Poco F1. However, the Poco F1 also packs flagship-level performance at an affordable price. Poco F1 starts at Rs 20,999 in India and goes up to Rs 28,999 for the high-end model. OnePlus 6T is yet to launch in India but it will be priced higher than the Poco F1.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 11:54 IST