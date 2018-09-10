OnePlus 6T with in-screen fingerprint sensor to launch on October 17

OnePlus will launch its next flagship phone ‘OnePlus 6T’ on October 17. The new smartphone will come with in-screen fingerprint sensor, a new technology which allows users to unlock the phone by tapping the screen, reports CNET.

“We unlock our phones multiple times a day, and Screen Unlock reduces the number of steps to complete the action,” OnePlus told CNET in an email. “By adding this feature as an addition to other display unlocking options such as Face Unlock, users will have options to unlock the display in a way that is most efficient for them.”

OnePlus has also posted a teaser on Twitter hinting at the new in-screen fingerprint technology.

OnePlus 6T looks like a rebranded Oppo R17 Pro which launched in China earlier this year. The new OnePlus phone is expected to come with waterdrop notch, which is much tinier than the current notch on OnePlus 6. Vivo recently launched V11 Pro with the waterdrop notch that covers just the front-camera module.

Oppo R17 Pro sports a 12-megapixel, 20-megapixel and a TOF 3D stereo camera setup. Apart from improvements in camera and software under the hood, OnePlus 6T is expected to come with better battery life as well.

OnePlus 6 is currently available in India at a starting price of Rs 34,999. The smartphone features 6.28-inch Optic AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of in-built storage.

There’s a lower storage model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage as well. OnePlus 6 sports a dual-camera setup featuring Sony IMX sensors. It runs Android Oreo-based OxygenOS, but will soon be upgraded to Android 9 Pie.

