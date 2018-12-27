OnePlus 6T year-end offers: Get Rs 2,000 discount on exchanging your old OnePlus phone

OnePlus on Thursday announced year-end offers on its flagship phone, OnePlus 6T. The new offers will be available via Amazon India starting December 29, 2018 to January 6, 2019.

OnePlus is offering Rs 1,500 instant discount on all EMI transactions using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards on purchase of the OnePlus 6T on Amazon.in. Customers purchasing the OnePlus 6T on Amazon.in, oneplus.in, Croma outlets and all OnePlus exclusive offline stores will be eligible for 6 months of No-cost EMI scheme.

Existing OnePlus users will be eligible for an additional Rs 2,000 on exchanging their old OnePlus phone. Non-OnePlus 6T users will receive an additional Rs 1,500 off on exchanging their old phone.

“Within a short two months since its release, the OnePlus 6T has already received several accolades and awards from top technology media across the world. The company has also emerged as the most preferred premium Android smartphone according to International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Consumer PULSE research study on smartphone consumer trends in India,” said the company in a press release.

OnePlus 6T is available in India at a starting price of Rs 37,999. The phone comes with a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 screen. The company also has introduced a 10GB/256GB McLaren Edition variant. This model also comes with the company’s latest introduced Warp Charge 30 that delivers day-long battery in just 20 minutes of charge.

