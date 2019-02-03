OnePlus 7: Top 5 features expected from the next OnePlus flagship phone

OnePlus is set to refresh its smartphone series in the first half of 2019. The company has already confirmed plans to launch 5G phone this year. The next flagship phone, dubbed as OnePlus 7, is expected to come with a range of new features including a new screen design and camera module.

You can also expect OnePlus 7 to come with the faster Snapdragon 855 processor. Note that this chipset is going to power the majority of flagship and premium phones this year. Expected list of Snapdragon 855 processor-based phones include Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10.

Here’s what to expect from the OnePlus 6T successor.

New screen, camera design

OnePlus embraced notch screens with OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T phones. The notch, however, changed from the boat-like notch to the popular and much smaller waterdrop notch. OnePlus 7 is rumoured to completely ditch the notch and use a slider front-camera design. According to a recent leaked image, OnePlus 7 is going to feature pop-up selfie camera just like Vivo Nex or Honor Magic 2-style sliding top panel. The pop-up camera module also means OnePlus 7 will bring highest screen-to-body ratio ever on an OnePlus phone.

HDR Streaming

OnePlus users have long demanded Netflix’s HDR support on their flagship phones. The upcoming flagship phone will finally bring the feature. OnePlus co-founder in a recent company forum post sought feedback from users about adding HDR support on the company’s phones via app stub on Google Play Store.

Pointing out the benefits of HDR support, Carl wrote, “Pros 1: Offer HDR streaming, which can offer our users a higher quality streaming experience. Pros 2: Unleash the full potential of our future smartphone hardware.”

Another company executive added in the same thread, “Hi everyone, we take this question seriously, so in order to have clear data pointing to how our community stands on it, we replaced a new form emphasizing the “could NOT be uninstalled” message. The previous form has been closed and saved for reference.”

“Plus, HDR streaming requires support both from hardware side and content providers side. Here we are talking about whether our future smartphone should support HDR streaming in this popular app,” he wrote.

Warp Charge 30

OnePlus introduced ultra fast charging technology, Warp Charge 30, with OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. OnePlus claims the tech delivers much faster charging than Samsung Galaxy Note 9 on parameters of screen off charging and charging while gaming. The Warp Charge 30 could become a standard feature on 2019 OnePlus smartphones.

Camera sensors

As pointed out by Forbes, OnePlus has traditionally used Sony’s camera sensors on its flagship phones. With OnePlus 7, the company may use Sony’s IMX586 sensor which will pave way for up to 48-megapixel resolution. It’s worth pointing out that Huawei has already launched 48-megapixel camera phone, Honor View 20, with the same sensor. Xiaomi is also expected to use the sensor for an upgraded Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Apart from an advanced camera sensor, OnePlus may borrow Oppo’s 10X optical zoom camera for its new flagship phone. Oppo is expected to unveil the tech with a reference phone at the Mobile World Congress 2019.

5G

OnePlus has already confirmed its 2019 phone will support 5G network. OnePlus 7 with 5G is set to launch in Europe this year. The 5G variant, however, will be more expensive than the normal one.

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 17:55 IST