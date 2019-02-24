OnePlus 7: Big screen, camera design change coming in next flagship killer

OnePlus is going to make a big design change in its flagship phone, again. After having experimented with notch displays in OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, the company is set to embrace unique slider camera module, similar to what the likes of Vivo Nex and Honor Magic offer.

OnePlus 7’s unique slider camera design has already been spotted in multiple leaked images of the smartphone. The latest comes from reliable leakster Slashleaks which have also confirmed key specifications of the next flagship killer.

First, the design. New leaked images of OnePlus 7 reveal a notch-less screen with probably a higher screen-to-body aspect ratio. The slider mechanism houses the front-facing camera and other necessary modules. The mechanism looks highly similar to Honor Magic 2 and Xiaomi Mi Mix 3.

OnePlus last year embraced notch display with OnePlus 6. Then the notch design was highly similar to Apple’s iPhone X. The company received backlash from its fans for trying to copy iPhone and other Android phones with notch displays. Later with OnePlus 6T, the company used a much smaller dewdrop display with software flexibility to hide the notch area.

That said, there are not many slider phones in the market right now. The technology under the hood is still at nascent stage and is expected to get better in coming months. OnePlus may very well democratise the technology.

Also, the slider mechanism gives way for fuller screen experience, especially when streaming multimedia content or playing premium games. Samsung and Honor have started using punch-hole cameras on their premium phones.

As far as specifications go, OnePlus 7 is set to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with higher RAM and storage variants. It may also borrow McLaren Edition’s Warp Charge 30 ultra-fast charging technology. Another big feature on OnePlus 7 is going to be HDR streaming.

There are also speculations of OnePlus 7 using Sony’s IMX 586 sensor to offer 48-megapixel rear camera, similar to Redmi Note 7 and Honor View20.

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 13:28 IST