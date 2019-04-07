OnePlus 7: Big design changes imminent as new case renders revealed

OnePlus 7 may be still weeks away from the official launch but new details about the latest OnePlus handset continue to hit the web. The latest on OnePlus 7 corroborates previous rumours about the smartphone doing away with the cutout on the front in favour of pop-up selfie camera.

Slashleak contributor Sudhanshu Ambhore earlier this week posted renders of cases of OnePlus 7. The renders reveal some interesting design changes expected from the next flagship phone. As said earlier, OnePlus 7 is most likely to do away with the notch and have a Vivo Nex-like pop-up selfie camera.

The back panel has slightly bigger slot for rear cameras to accommodate three lenses. OnePlus 7 is rumoured to come with triple-rear cameras including a 48-megapixel sensor. The company is expected to use the same Sony IMX586 sensor available on the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Honor View20 Pro. The cases also suggest OnePlus is going to keep rest of the elements such as bottom speakers and alert slider same.

OnePlus 7 is also rumoured to come in newer colour options including the popular gradient design as seen on new Honor, Realme and Xiaomi phones.

Apart from big design changes and better camera, OnePlus 7 is set to come with incremental specifications upgrade. According to reports, OnePlus 7 will come with Snapdragon 855 processor up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage.

The phone is likely to feature 48-megapixel, 20-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear camera sensors. On the front, the phone is expected to come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It’s likely to have a larger 6.41-inch AMOLED display with improved in-screen fingerprint sensor.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 18:46 IST