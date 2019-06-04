OnePlus 7 goes on sale today: Price, specifications, offers

OnePlus 7 will finally go on sale in India today. The new smartphone will be available starting 12:00 pm across different platforms.

On Amazon India only Prime members will have access to OnePlus 7 today. The e-commerce platform has offers like up to Rs 2,000 discount for SBI customers, no cost EMI, Jio benefits up to Rs 9,300 and exchange offers. OnePlus 7 can also be purchased via the company’s online store and exclusive offline stores today. The smartphone will be widely available at retail outlets from June 14.

OnePlus 7 will be available in two colour options of ‘Mirror Grey’ and red. The smartphone starts at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 37,999 for the 8GB+256GB model.

In comparison to the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 misses out on the notch-less display, fancy pop-up camera, Warp Charge 30 and a third-camera setup. Here are the full specifications of OnePlus 7.

OnePlus 7 specifications

OnePlus 7 features a 6.41-inch AMOLED display with a dewdrop-styled notch on top. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor with Adreno 640 GPU for graphics. For photography, OnePlus 7 comes with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX 586 sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel camera at the rear. The smartphone sports a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 471 sensor for selfies up front.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 7 vs OnePlus 6T: Should you upgrade?

Connectivity options on the OnePlus 7 include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB Type-C port. For security, the smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor in addition to face unlock. It is fuelled by a 3,700mAh battery with support for fast charging.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 10:20 IST