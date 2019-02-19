OnePlus 7: Next generation flagship killer will make notch haters happier

OnePlus will be one of the top smartphone companies present at the coming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The company is expected to unveil a new smartphone, speculated to be a 5G version of OnePlus 6T. There have also been rumours of a brand new OnePlus 7 as well.

Ahead of the official launch, another image of alleged OnePlus 7 has surfaced online. The image reveals OnePlus 7 will finally do away with notch – a cutout on the screen. It may be recalled that OnePlus had faced a big backlash from fans after it decided to implement iPhone X-inspired notch on OnePlus 6.

Later, OnePlus updated the notch on OnePlus 6T to a much smaller waterdrop design, which is seen on several premium and mid-range smartphones.

Looks like OnePlus is now going to remove the notch altogether. According to earlier reports, OnePlus is experimenting with a slider design, similar to Honor Magic. The slider design will allow OnePlus to use more camera modules on the front without compromising on delivering edge-to-edge screen.

OnePlus 7 is most likely to run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor. It is also expected to feature a 48-megapixel camera, thanks to Sony’s IMX 586 sensor. The ultra-fast Warp Charge 30, which debuted with McLaren Edition, will also become a standard charging technology on the next generation flagship killer.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 11:16 IST