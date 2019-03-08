OnePlus 7 is already listed online with a price tag of $569, full specifications revealed

OnePlus 7 is still weeks away from getting officially unveiled. The smartphone, however, has already made a few unofficial appearances. While the previous leaks gave a closer look at the design, OnePlus 7 has now been listed on a website with a press render, price tag, and full specifications.

Listed on a website called Giztop, an official partner of Gizmochina, OnePlus 7 comes with a price tag of $569 (Rs 40,000 approximately. The listing shows OnePlus 7 with a notch-less display with the familiar “Never Settle” branding on the front. Interestingly enough, the listing says the phone is “out-of-stock.”

Apart from the price, OnePlus 7 listed specifications reveal a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen. The site also claims the phone will come with the “world’s fastest screen unlock.”

OnePlus 7 is listed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB built-in storage. The site also reveals a triple camera setup including 48-megapixel, 20-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. On the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone is set to come with a 4,000mAh battery with a big 44W fast charger. On the software front, it runs on OxygenOS 9 base on Android 9.0 Pie, as per the listing.

Note that it’s not an official listing and details should be taken with pinch a salt. Though one thing we’re sure about is that OnePlus 7 is going to skip wireless charging. CEO Pete Lau recently said that the wireless charging is “far inferior” to its wired fast charging technology.

OnePlus’ phones have traditionally launched with the latest Qualcomm chipset. Therefore, it’s safe to predict OnePlus 7 will come with Snapdragon 855 processor.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 16:29 IST