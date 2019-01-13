OnePlus 7: Latest flagship could launch with new screen design, camera setup

OnePlus 6T was a big design upgrade over the predecessor OnePlus 6 and other older OnePlus phones. The upgrade spanned from new notch design to unique in-screen fingerprint scanner. With its next generation OnePlus 7, the company is set to make radical changes in the design department.

No notch

Despite backlash from users, OnePlus did proceed with a notch screen with OnePlus 6. Later, it altered the design to include a smaller notch, also known as teardrop notch. OnePlus also rolled out a software update to allow users to hide the notch on the phone. According to the latest leak, OnePlus 7 may do away with the notch altogether.

The leaked image of alleged OnePlus 7, however, does not reveal where the phone will house the front-facing camera. It’s being speculated OnePlus may use motorised pop-up selfie camera just like Vivo Nex or Honor Magic 2-like sliding top panel.

After Apple embraced notch screen on its iPhone X, Android players joined the bandwagon with their own versions of notch and full-screen phones. Since then there have been different iterations of the notch, ranging from boatshaped notch to Google’s wobbly notch on Pixel 3 XL.

Samsung just recently introduced its own version of cut-out display – Infinity V and Infinity-O. Some companies are also trying to do away with the notch by using punch-hole camera such as Honor View20 and Samsung Galaxy A8s.

What we already know

OnePlus has already confirmed it will launch a 5G version of next flagship phone. OnePlus 7 with 5G is set to launch in certain European markets this year. The 5G model, however, will be more expensive than the normal one.

“It’s hard to know because there’s a lot of specifics still to look at, but it’s likely in the neighbourhood of $200-300 more,” OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said last month.

First Published: Jan 13, 2019 16:28 IST