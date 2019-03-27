OnePlus 7: Video gives closer look at triple rear camera setup, improved design

One thing we can be sure about OnePlus’ next flagship phone is the radical change in the design. While OnePlus 7 will retain the glass back panel, the smartphone will embrace gradient design with newer colour options. The front, however, is going to be a lot different with fuller-screen and pop-up selfie camera.

Ahead of the official launch, OnePlus 7 has made another appearance in a video featuring renders from all angles. Note that these are not official press renders of OnePlus 7. Just like other renders that have emerged online, this one also looks to be based on the reports and rumours thus far.

As expected, the video shows OnePlus 7 selfie camera which is a motorised pop-up module, similar to Vivo Nex. The front has higher edge-to-edge display than the current OnePlus 6T. The pop-up selfie camera module also allows OnePlus 7 to do away with the notch.

Rest of the elements such as location of volume buttons, slider button, USB Type-C port, and speaker grilles haven’t unchanged, according to the video. The back panel looks glossier than OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T models.

The video also gives a closer look at the triple rear camera setup. It’s a vertically aligned panel featuring three camera lenses along with LED flash. According to reports, OnePlus 7 will come with a 48-megapixel camera sensor, just like Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Honor View20.

As far as specifications go, OnePlus 7 is expected to come with a larger 6.5-inch full HD AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 16-megapixel selfie camera, and up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 18:27 IST