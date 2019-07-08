OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue variant launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications

tech

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:49 IST

OnePlus on Monday unveiled a Mirror Blue variant of its latest smartphone, OnePlus 7. Featuring 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue variant will go on sale starting 12AM on July 15. The model is priced at Rs 32,999.

The phone will be part of Amazon’s Prime Day sale. On purchasing the phone during the sale, HDFC debit and credit cardsusers will get an instant discount of Rs 1,750. HDFC will be offering an instant discount of INR 3500 on credit and debit cards for the OnePlus 7 Pro. The OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue will also be available on all OnePlus exclusive offline stores from June 20.

OnePlus claims the latest edition of OnePlus 7 has been “specially crafted for India.” “The OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue has been designed to reflect the calm of a deep blue ocean. To achieve this, the phone has been bi-directional double layered coating which lends a surreal effect as light flows over it,” said the company in a release.

OnePlus 7: Full specifications

OnePlus 7 is the cheaper model in the new flagship series which also features OnePlus 7 Pro. The smartphone comes with 6.41-inch display with full HD+ resolution and in-screen fingerprint sensor. Unlike OnePlus 7 Pro, it comes with a dewdrop notch on the top.

The smartphone runs on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The smartphone is powered by a 3,700mAh battery. OnePlus 7 features two rear cameras including 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front it has a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Other top features of OnePlus 7 include NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac among others.

