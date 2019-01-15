OnePlus 7: New rumours hint at DSLR-like camera, faster performance

The OnePlus 6T successor is set to launch later this year. Dubbed as OnePlus 7, the smartphone made an unofficial appearance on the web sporting notch-less screen design and unique camera setup. Ahead of the launch in the first half of this year, new details about the latest flagship phone have emerged.

DSLR-like camera

Oppo on Monday announced it will unveil a 10X lossless optical zoom technology for smartphones. Rumours are the technology will make its way to the OnePlus 7 smartphone as well.

Oppo and OnePlus operate separately but have same BBK Electronics as the parent company. More than often OnePlus borrows features from the recent Oppo flagship phone. In the case of OnePlus 6T, the smartphone came with Oppo R17 Pro-like in-screen fingerprint sensor and waterdrop notch.

As far as 10x lossless optical zoom goes, Oppo’s new technology is an improved version of the 5X optical zoom system it showcased at Mobile World Congress (MWC) a couple of years ago. Oppo also launched 5X as a reference phone for the new camera technology.

Better performance

OnePlus 7 is set to launch with Qualocmm’s latest Snapdragon 855 processor. While the latest chipset brings ultra fast performance at the chipset level, OnePlus 7 is also going to step up its game with Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 3.0. This will be a serious upgrade over the Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 2.1 storage used in most of the smartphones.

The latest UFS tech allows faster data transfer, estimated to be around 2279MB per second and sequential write speed at 1801MB per second ( leaked test scores on an OnePlus device).

UFS 3.0 is itself a new technology standard and is promised to deliver twofold bandwidth and lesser power when booting. Read more about the new storage standard here.

Apart from faster storage and processor, OnePlus is expected to push the RAM barriers. It recently launched a premium McLaren Edition with up to 10GB of RAM.

More,

OnePlus 7 is most likely to be the company’s first smartphone to be 5G ready. The company has already announced it will launch a 5G OnePlus phone in European markets this year. According to reports, OnePlus will introduce a new lineup of 5G phones while keep offering non-5G phones at affordable prices.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 16:10 IST