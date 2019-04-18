Today in New Delhi, India
OnePlus 7 officially teased: Release date, specifications, price

OnePlus 7 Pro teaser shows curved display, company says the smartphone will be “fast and smooth”. OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 5G smartphone are also expected to launch along with OnePlus 7 Pro.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
OnePlus 7 Pro will come with a curved edge display. (OnePlus)

OnePlus has finally confirmed the launch of its upcoming flagship smartphone, OnePlus 7. The first official teaser of OnePlus 7 was shared by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau on Twitter.

The new tagline for this year’s OnePlus flagship is ‘Fast and Smooth’. Lau specifically highlights the ‘smooth’ aspect of the smartphone saying that the new OnePlus flagship will be a “true test of hardware and software”. The teaser features a 5-second video showing a peek at the device. From the teaser we can make out that OnePlus 7 will come with a curved edge display.

Just hours ahead of the OnePlus 7 teaser, there were leaks revealing specifications of OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The company is expected to launch two smartphones – OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. OnePlus 5G smartphone could also launch at the OnePlus 7 launch event which is tipped to take place on May 14.

Moving on to the leak, OnePlus 7 is said to feature a 6.4-inch flat display with a waterdrop-styled notch. The smartphone will come with a dual-camera setup with 48-megapixel as the primary sensor. OnePlus 7 Pro will come with a 6.64-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED curved display. It’s display could also have a high refresh rate of 90Hz.

The ‘Pro’ version will also sport a pop-up selfie camera, as seen in multiple leaks. OnePlus 7 Pro will also offer a 48-megapixel camera along with a telephoto lens and ultra-wide lens. More features of OnePlus 7 pro include USB 3.1, stereo speakers and better vibration motor. The smartphone will house a 4,000mAh battery along with 30W Warp Charge.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 11:50 IST

