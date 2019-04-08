OnePlus 7: OnePlus 6T prices dropped in China ahead of next flagship launch

OnePlus has reportedly slashed prices of its OnePlus 6T smartphones in China. The smartphone is now available at a starting price of CNY 2,999 after a price cut of CNY 400.

OnePlus 6T is available in China in four colour options including Midnight Black, Thunder Purple, Speed Orange, and Mirror Black. The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model costs CNY 2999 whereas the top-end model featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at CNY 3,199. Most of the OnePlus 6T variants have received the price cut.

The price drop is seen as OnePlus’ efforts to clear the stock before it launches its next flagship phone, OnePlus 7. According to GSMArena, reduction in OnePlus 6T prices could be China’s recent tax rules on luxury goods including smartphones. Just last week, Apple slashed iPhone rates in China.

OnePlus 7 is expected to launch in next two months. According to reports, OnePlus 7 will come with better specifications including Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 8GB of RAM, and a 48-megapixel camera. OnePlus 7 is expected to come with triple rear-cameras.

Apart from under-the-hood upgrades, OnePlus 7 will also come with brand new screen design. The phone will do away with the notch display on the front to deliver an edge-to-edge panel. It will also come with a pop-up selfie camera, similar to Vivo Nex. The smartphone is also reportedly going to launch in multiple new colour variants including ones with gradient design.

OnePlus has already confirmed OnePlus 7 will not feature wireless charging. It has also hinted at improving the in-screen fingerprint sensor which was launched with OnePlus 6T last year.

