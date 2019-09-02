OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro available with up to Rs 2,000 instant discount: How the deal works

tech

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 11:52 IST

Ahead of OnePlus 7T series launch in India, OnePlus is offering discounts on its current flagship phones, OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The offer is available through Amazon India until September 6.

Customers can get up to Rs 2,000 instant discount on OnePlus 7 Pro and up to Rs 1,500 on OnePlus 7. Note that the offer is available for Axis Bank Credit and Debit card users. The scheme is available through Amazon app, Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, and OnePlus experience stores. Customers can avail the offer on both EMI and non-EMI transactions. The cashback will be deposited in the customer’s account within 90 days from the date of transaction.

B07HG8SBDV

The latest scheme on OnePlus 7 series comes ahead of OnePlus 7T launch in India. OnePlus is gearing up to introduce new flagship phones and OnePlus TV in India later this month. The upcoming flagship phone will come in two variants of 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. Expected specifications include 6.55-inch 2K Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ chipset, 3,800mAh battery, triple-rear cameras including a 48-megapixel sensor.

B07HGBMJT6

OnePlus TV is also set to debut next month. The upcoming smart TV will come with a customised version of Android TV with a 55-inch QLED screen and Dolby Vision support. The smartphone will offer full access to Google apps such as Google Assistant, built-in Chromecast, and Play Store.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 11:51 IST