OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get massive discount as OnePlus 7T launches in India

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:44 IST

OnePlus has announced a big discount on its older OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones. The price drop comes as the company introduced a new flagship phone, OnePlus 7T, in India.

OnePlus 7 is currently available in India two versions – 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage – priced at Rs 32,999 and Rs 37,999. OnePlus 7 Pro comes in three variants – 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage – priced at Rs 48,999, Rs 52,999, and Rs 57,999 respectively.

OnePlus 7 series will be available with up to Rs 4,000 discount on Amazon India. There will be additional exchange offers on the two phones as well.

OnePlus 7 comes with a 6.41-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and in-screen fingerprint sensor. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. The smartphone has 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual rear cameras and 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by a 3,700mAh battery with fast charging support.

OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED 90Hz display with QHD resolution and in-screen fingerprint sensor. The smartphone doesn’t have a notch on the front. Instead it has a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The premium OnePlus phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. It comes with a triple-rear camera, 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors. The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30 fast charging support.

The discounted OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro will be available via Amazon India’s Great Indian Festival which kicks off tomorrow for Prime members and on September 29 for all users. Amazon is offering up to 10% instant discount on SBI Debit and Credit Card along with additional cashbacks up to Rs 8,000 on purchase above Rs 50,000.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 14:44 IST