OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro tipped to launch on May 14

OnePlus is expected to launch its next flagship smartphone sometime soon. A new leak now suggests May 14 as the global launch date for OnePlus 7 and its ‘Pro’ version as well. This goes in line with OnePlus’ launch schedule but there’s no official confirmation as yet.

OnePlus usually launches its first flagship smartphone sometime around May and an upgraded version in the latter half of the year. This year, however, the Chinese company could take a different turn by launching a ‘Pro’ variant of OnePlus 7 along with it. This is also the first time we’d be seeing the ‘Pro’ moniker on a OnePlus smartphone.

Reports of ‘OnePlus 7 Pro’ surfaced last week with details of its specifications. OnePlus 7 Pro will come with a curved OLED display but with a thick bottom bezel. A leaked image of OnePlus 7 Pro also shows a similar design to Huawei’s Mat 20 Pro. In terms of specifications, OnePlus 7 Pro is said to come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 855 processor and up to 8GB of RAM. It will also offer a triple-camera setup at the rear.

OnePlus 7 is also expected to come with these specifications onboard, except for the curved display. Leaks and rumours suggest OnePlus 7 will offer a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, 4,000mAh battery along with Warp Charge and a 44W charger. OnePlus 7 will also come with triple rear cameras including a Sony IMX586 48-megapixel sensor. The smartphone has also been leaked multiple times with an edge-to-edge display and pop-up selfie camera.

OnePlus has also confirmed it will launch a 5G smartphone this year. OnePlus 5G smartphone will most likely take place sometime later this year. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau also shared plans of the company working on a OnePlus TV. But there won’t be any foldable phone from OnePlus, at least for now.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 11:19 IST