OnePlus 7, OnePlus TV expected to launch at MWC 2019: All you need to know

OnePlus is going to make a rare presence at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 show which starts on February 25 in Barcelona. The company is expected to showcase its latest flagship phone, dubbed as OnePlus 7.

OnePlus has sent out media invites for a closed-door meeting ahead of the MWC 2019. The invite does not reveal much but the tagline says “Reimagine the future with OnePlus.” According to reports, OnePlus will also launch a 5G smartphone at the conference. The company may showcase its OnePlus TV as well.

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 is expected to come with a new screen and camera design. According to a recent leaked image, OnePlus 7 will come with a slider design, similar to Honor Magic. It will also do away with the notch on the screen. OnePlus is also going to bump up the screen capabilities by adding HDR support for high-resolution streaming on apps like Netflix.

It’s safe to predict next-gen OnePlus will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The smartphone is also rumoured to use Sony’s IMX 586 sensor which will help add a 48-megapixel camera sensor. Other expected features of the phone include Warp Charge 30 and 5G support.

OnePlus TV

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau last year had confirmed plans to launch a ‘OnePlus TV’. He said users can expect the new device to feature “premium flagship design, image quality and audio experience.”

“It is a natural extension for OnePlus to address gaps in the television industry, which it tackled in the smartphone market - balancing high-quality hardware with the latest in technology, developing a seamless user experience, and crafting hardware that is minimalistic and timeliness in design,” the company had said.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 12:34 IST