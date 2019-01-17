Oppo launches 10x optical zoom camera for phones, OnePlus 7 next?

From quad-camera setup to sliding modules, we’ve already seen smartphone companies experimenting with different techniques to improve camera quality without affecting the user experience. Oppo is now setting a new benchmark for phones in 2019 with 10x optical zoom for mobile cameras, almost giving entry-level DSLRs run for their money. Oppo’s new camera tech could very well make its way to OnePlus’ future flagship phones, OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7S.

Oppo’s 10x optical zoom, as expected, is an improvement over the 5X optical zoom it showcased a couple of years ago. This time around Oppo has clubbed two 5X optical zooms to deliver one 10X zoom.

It’s said to be 15.9-159mm focal length equivalent. The camera launches in ultrawide mode and then zooms into a telephoto lens. The setup combines three lenses into one to deliver the ‘lossless’ shot. The technology also brings unique dual Optical Image Stablisation (OIS).

Oppo is expected to unveil the technology at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. It’s highly likely the company will showcase a reference phone with the new tech. Apart from 10x lossless optical zoom, Oppo also introduced a bigger in-screen fingerprint reader.

OnePlus 7 next?

OnePlus has borrowed a few design elements and features from the flagship Oppo phones in the past. For instance, its OnePlus 6T featured an in-screen fingerprint sensor, which debuted on Oppo R17 Pro. It also had a new waterdrop notch like the Oppo phone. According to recent rumours, OnePlus 7 or the next iteration may come with Oppo’s new camera technology.

Apart from new camera tech, the OnePlus 6T successor is rumoured to come with a sliding camera mechanism, similar to Honor Magic 2. The phone is also expected feature edge-to-edge screen without a notch.

Other top expected features of OnePlus 7 include Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 3.0 with ultra fast storage. The company has already confirmed Snapdragon 855 processor on its next flagship phone. The processor also brings 5G support.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 18:26 IST