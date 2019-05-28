OnePlus 7 Pro Nebula Blue with 12GB RAM now available in India

OnePlus launched its flagship OnePlus 7 series in India earlier this month. So far, OnePlus 7 Pro Mirror Gray edition was available for sale. Consumers can now purchase the Nebula Blue edition of OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus 7 Pro Nebula Blue comes in two storage variants starting with 8GB RAM and 256GB built-in storage which is priced at Rs 52,999. OnePlus 7 Pro Nebula Blue with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage is available at Rs 57,999. This also makes it the most expensive OnePlus smartphone till date.

OnePlus 7 Pro Nebula Blue can be purchased online via Amazon India and the company’s e-store. It is available offline via Croma Retail, Reliance Digital and OnePlus exclusive stores.

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond is also scheduled to go on sale in June. This edition of OnePlus 7 Pro has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

OnePlus 7 Pro specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor. OnePlus 7 Pro sports triple rear cameras of 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, 8-megapixel telephoto lens and 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30. Its connectivity options include USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and 4G VoLTE. On the software front, OnePlus 7 Pro runs OxygenOS based on Android Pie.

