OnePlus 7 Pro specifications revealed ahead of OnePlus 7 launch

OnePlus has already announced plans to launch a 5G smartphone this year. The 5G lineup will be separate to OnePlus’ traditional product upgrades. While OnePlus 7 is set to launch in a few weeks from now, the company may have a surprise for us. According to reports, the Chinese handset company is working on a ‘OnePlus 7 Pro’ smartphone as well.

Ahead of the official launch, details about OnePlus 7 Pro have surfaced online. The Pro model of OnePlus 7 promises some major improvements such as curved OLED display and high-end specifications like Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and 8GB of RAM.

A leaked image of OnePlus 7 Pro on the web gives a closer look at the design of the phone. The dual curved display reminds us of Huawei P30 Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy S10 phones. OnePlus 7 Pro, however, has a relatively thick bezel at the bottom. The smartphone is set to come with triple-rear camera setup along with a larger 6.67-inch full HD+ display.

OnePlus 7 Pro, if launched, will mark OnePlus’ big departure from its product upgrade strategy of launching one new phone every six months. Improved design and larger screen also suggests, OnePlus is gearing up to take on newer large-screen phones, especially Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note 10.

The “Pro” branding is also quite interesting considering companies use this to indicate upgraded features such as camera and screen. For instance, Redmi Note 7 has dual 12MP cameras whereas Redmi Note 7 Pro has 48-megapixel camera. OnePlus 7 Pro could also look at Samsung’s cheaper Galaxy S10e series with equivalent specifications features, price tag.

OnePlus 7 is set to launch globally in a few weeks from now. The smartphone has already made numerous appearances on the web. The OnePlus 6T successor is set to drop the notched screen in favour of a pop-up selfie camera. According to reports, OnePlus 7 will launch with triple rear cameras including a 48-megapixel sensor.

Other expected specifications of OnePlus 7 include Snapdragon 855 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, 6.5-inch AMOLED display, and 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is likely to run on a 4,000mAh battery with Warp Charge and 44W fast charger.

