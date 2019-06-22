OnePlus 7 Pro to Asus 6z: Top five affordable premium phones

For those who cannot afford flagship phones, there are affordable premium phones. These phones offer an all-round flagship experience and cost lower than the flagship phones. Companies like OnePlus, Samsung, and Honor offer smartphones in this category.

OnePlus 7 Pro is possibly the most popular affordable premium smartphone available now. Asus just joined this category with its new 6z smartphone. Honor also offers the Honor 20 Pro with features like quad cameras, 256GB of onboard storage and more.

Here’s a look at the top five affordable premium phones in India.

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro is the company’s flagship offering from the new OnePlus 7 series. OnePlus 7 Pro offers a massive 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with Snapdragon 855 chipset and up to 256GB of built-in storage. OnePlus 7 Pro has a pop-up 16-megapixel selfie camera.

At the rear there’s a triple-camera setup of 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors. OnePlus 7 Pro is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery, and runs on OxygenOS based Android 9. The smartphone starts at Rs 48,999.

Asus 6z

Asus is the latest entrant in this category with its 6z smartphone. The highlight of Asus 6z is its flip cameras which work for both rear and front photography. Asus 6z features dual 48-megapixel and 13-megapixel flip cameras. The smartphone has an edge-to-edge 6.4-inch Full HD+ display.

Asus 6z is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone also boasts a massive 5,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support. Asus 6z is offered in three storage variants starting at Rs 31,999.

Honor 20 Pro

Honor 20 Pro is part of the company’s new and first flagship series. Honor 20 Pro features a quad-camera setup with 48-megapixel, 16-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. It also features the Huawei P30 Pro’s night mode. Honor 20 Pro has a punch-hole 32-megapixel selfie camera.

It comes with in-house Kirin 980 chipset, 4,000mAh battery and 8GB RAM plus 256GB storage. Honor 20 Pro is priced at Rs 39,999 and it will be available starting June 25.

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10e is the company’s ‘affordable’ offering of its flagship series. Galaxy S10e comes with all the S10 series goodness in a compact body. Galaxy S10e has a 5.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 10-megapixel punch-hole camera. It comes with a dual-camera setup of 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens.

The smartphone packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. Galaxy S10e also offers wireless charging like the Galaxy S10 and S10+. The smartphone is priced at Rs 55,990.

iPhone XR

Apple’s iPhone XR was launched along with the iPhone XS and XS Max. The ‘affordable’ iPhone XR comes with a metal body, a 6.1-inch LCD display and runs on Apple’s A12 Bionic chipset. For photography, iPhone XR offers a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 7-megapixel front camera. On the iPhone XR you get camera features like portrait mode with depth control, portrait lighting, animoji and memoji, and smart HDR.

iPhone XR retails at Rs 76,900 but is now available at Rs 59,990 on Amazon India. It can be purchased for as low as Rs 53,990, here’s how.

