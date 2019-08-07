e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Aug 07, 2019

OnePlus 7 Pro up with discount, exchange offer on Amazon Freedom sale

Amazon Prime subscribers get an early access to Freedom sale today. Here’s what OnePlus is offering on its OnePlus 7 Pro.

tech Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Amazon Freedom Sale begins early for Prime users
Amazon Freedom Sale begins early for Prime users(HT Photo)
         

Amazon’s Freedom sale kicks off on August 8. The e-commerce company is giving an early access to its Prime members starting 12noon today. During the three-day sale, customers will get discounts, exchange offers and no cost EMI on smartphones across the brands.

One of the biggest highlights of Amazon Freedom sale 2019 is the OnePlus 7 Pro. The latest flagship OnePlus phone is listed on Amazon with Rs 3,000 extra off on exchange along with 12 months no cost EMI. Amazon is offering a 10% instant discount on transactions with SBI credit cards.

OnePlus 7 Pro is currently available online for a starting price of Rs 48,999. The smartphone is available in two more variants, priced at Rs 52,999 and Rs 57,999.

OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED QHD display with 90HZ refresh rate. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB/8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. The phone has a 4,000mAh battery with Warp Charge 3.0 fast charging support.

OnePlus 7 Pro comes with three rear cameras including 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors. For selfies, it offers a pop-up 16-megapixel camera. Other key features of OnePlus 7 Pro include 3D Corning Gorilla Glass, in-display fingerprint sensor, and OxygenOS based on Android 9.

 

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 11:10 IST

tags
more from tech
top news
    trending topics
    Sushma Swaraj Funeral UpdatesIndia vs West IndiesVirat KohliJammu and KashmirArticle 370Amit Shah
    don't miss