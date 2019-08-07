OnePlus 7 Pro up with discount, exchange offer on Amazon Freedom sale

tech

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:08 IST

Amazon’s Freedom sale kicks off on August 8. The e-commerce company is giving an early access to its Prime members starting 12noon today. During the three-day sale, customers will get discounts, exchange offers and no cost EMI on smartphones across the brands.

One of the biggest highlights of Amazon Freedom sale 2019 is the OnePlus 7 Pro. The latest flagship OnePlus phone is listed on Amazon with Rs 3,000 extra off on exchange along with 12 months no cost EMI. Amazon is offering a 10% instant discount on transactions with SBI credit cards.

OnePlus 7 Pro is currently available online for a starting price of Rs 48,999. The smartphone is available in two more variants, priced at Rs 52,999 and Rs 57,999.

OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED QHD display with 90HZ refresh rate. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB/8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. The phone has a 4,000mAh battery with Warp Charge 3.0 fast charging support.

OnePlus 7 Pro comes with three rear cameras including 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors. For selfies, it offers a pop-up 16-megapixel camera. Other key features of OnePlus 7 Pro include 3D Corning Gorilla Glass, in-display fingerprint sensor, and OxygenOS based on Android 9.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 11:10 IST