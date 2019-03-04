OnePlus 7 renders reveal Vivo Nex-inspired camera module, triple rear cameras

OnePlus is widely speculated to do away with notch on its upcoming OnePlus 7 flagship phone. While the absence of a notch will make way for a fuller-screen, OnePlus is expected to implement different selfie camera mechanism. Now, renders give a closer look at the change in camera design.

Published by Price Baba and OneLeaks, ‘5K renders’ reveal OnePlus 7 will look largely similar to the current generation, OnePlus 6T. On the front, it will have a fuller screen with higher edge-to-edge screen (up to 95%) with no cutouts. As far as the camera module goes, it looks highly similar to Vivo Nex which had a pop-out selfie camera.

On the back, OnePlus 7 renders suggest three rear cameras. Other elements such as speaker grille, glass back panel, USB Type-C at the base, are same as the OnePlus 6T.

The latest renders corroborate the previous leaked images that had hinted a new camera design. Some reports, however, had hinted at a slider mechanism, similar to Honor Magic 2.

As far as specifications go, OnePlus 7 has been confirmed to come with Qualcomm’s latest chipset, Snapdragon 855 processor. The Price Baba report suggests 6.5-inch display with full HD+ resolution.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau last week also confirmed OnePlus 7 will not come with wireless charging. Lau said that the current wireless charging tech is ‘far inferior’ to its wired fast charging, Warp Charge 30.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 12:45 IST