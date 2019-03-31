OnePlus 7 rumour roundup : Pop-up selfie snapper, triple rear cameras, and more

OnePlus 7 is the next major flagship launch awaited. Ahead of its launch multiple leaks and rumours are afloat about the new OnePlus smartphone.

As per tradition, OnePlus will most likely launch its next flagship phone in May. The new smartphone will come with upgraded specifications and major design changes. OnePlus will also launch its 5G smartphone which would presumably be on the premium side.

Accumulating leaks and rumours, here’s everything we know about OnePlus 7.

Design, display

OnePlus 6T’s big design change was the notch display and glass body. Design remains a key change in OnePlus 7 according to leaks and rumours. OnePlus 7 was spotted multiple times with a pop-up selfie camera similar to what we’ve seen in Vivo Nex and Oppo F11 Pro. This would give way for a true edge-to-edge display on the OnePlus 7 which could be a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen.

Camera

OnePlus 7 is highly expected to feature a triple-camera setup at the rear. The setup could feature a 48-megapixel, 20-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras. OnePlus could also use Sony IMX586 sensor like Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro. For selfies, the smartphone could sport a 16-megapixel camera. OnePlus 7 would be the first OnePlus phone with triple rear cameras, a trend quickly catching up.

Hardware

OnePlus 7 will most likely launch with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. In terms of storage, OnePlus 7 could be offered with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of in-built storage. OnePlus 6T McLaren edition comes with 10GB of RAM but it isn’t clear yet if OnePlus 7 will also have this much RAM capacity onboard.

OnePlus 7 is expected to house a 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone will come with support for Warp Charge 30. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed there won’t be wireless charging this year either. OnePlus is also expected to ship OnePlus 7 with a 44W Warp charger. The company introduced its new Warp Charging technology along with the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition. Warp Charge 30 is claimed to offer a full day’s juice within just 20 minutes of charge.

More features

OnePlus 7 will most likely continue with the in-display fingerprint sensor as seen on the OnePlus 6T. The smartphone could also launch with OxygenOS based on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Price

OnePlus has been increasing the price of its flagship phones every year. The company is expected to follow suit with the OnePlus 7 as well. According to leaks, OnePlus 7 is said to launch with a starting price tag of $569 (Rs 40,000). Its predecessor, OnePlus 6T starts at Rs 37,999 for the base model.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 15:14 IST