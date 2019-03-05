OnePlus 7 to sport pop-up selfie camera, new renders reveal

OnePlus’ next-in-line is likely to follow in the footsteps of Vivo and sport a pop-up front camera, a trade-off for reduced bezels.

According to renders shared by serial tipster OnLeaks, the OnePlus 7 will feature a design language similar to its predecessor, except for the new pop-up camera on the front, similar to the Vivo NEX S.

At the rear, there appears to be a triple camera setup. Based on previous rumours, the OnePlus 7 is likely to boast a screen-to-body ratio of 95 percent or more with a 6.5-inch display with a full HD+ resolution, Pricebaba reports.

Surprisingly, OnePlus 7 is unlikely to have wireless charging support. However, it is likely to run the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The flagship smartphone is expected to make its debut sometime in May or June.

