OnePlus TV is coming soon but don’t expect a OnePlus 7 foldable phone

Remember OnePlus TV? Last year OnePlus announced plans to enter the smart TV segment with “OnePlus TV”. Months later, OnePlus has finally given some update on the new devices.

CEO Pete Lau said that the company is working on OnePlus TV with “Artificial Intelligence.” He also hinted at working on an alternative to remote controls. Lau said that the AI could understand your usages and deliver relevant information for you.

Talking to students in Milan, Lau said that OnePlus wants to explore futuristic technologies such as 5G, virtual assistant, and automotive products. He also said that the company aims to deliver something that combines 5G and AI. Unfortunately, Lau didn’t give any timeline on the availability of OnePlus TVs.

Lau was also critical of current foldable phones. He said that these foldable phones weren’t ready for end users as they brought nothing new to users apart from foldable screens. He, however, said that the foldable screens can do well but not in phones.

Discussing design with the students and professors at #IEDMilano A couple of the students were still carrying the #OnePlusOne - and remembered how we started our core focus on hand-feel when the device launched 5 years ago 🤚😀 pic.twitter.com/rxZTMiAbwU — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) April 14, 2019

Lau’s comments come ahead of the company’s next big launch – OnePlus 7. The next big flagship phone from OnePlus is said to come with major upgrades including improved in-screen fingerprint sensor, gradient back panels, and pop-up selfie camera.

According to reports, OnePlus 7 will come with Vivo NEX-like pop-up selfie camera and notchless screen. It’s also expected to come with a 48-megapixel sensor.

OnePlus 7 is expected to be accompanied by a 5G phone, and recently leaked, OnePlus 7 Pro. The Pro model is expected to be a high-end version of OnePlus 7. The phone is set to launch with curved OLED display and high-end specifications like Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and 8GB of RAM. The phone may also come with minor upgrades over the main variant as well.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 13:19 IST