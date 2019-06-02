OnePlus 7 vs OnePlus 6T: Should you upgrade?

OnePlus 7 is set to go on sale in India on June 4. The latest flagship phone, under shadowed by a better and more premium OnePlus 7 Pro, will be available in India at the same price as OnePlus 6T’s launch price. The company hasn’t also phased out its OnePlus 6T models yet and is available online.

OnePlus 7 doesn’t come with bold changes as the Pro model. It has neither the much-hyped 90Hz QHD display nor the pop-up selfie camera. But the phone does have high-end specifications such as Snapdragon 855 processor and 48-megapixel camera.

So, who should buy OnePlus 7? And what about OnePlus 6T users, should they upgrade? Here’s a detailed comparison between OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 7 smartphones.

Price: OnePlus 6T gets cheaper

OnePlus 7 will go on sale at a starting price of Rs 32,999. This is the price for the base model which features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Mirror Gray and Red colour variants with higher 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage are priced at Rs 37,999.

OnePlus 6T is now available for much cheaper. The 6GB and 128GB model is available for Rs 27,999 whereas the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is available for Rs 32,999. The top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 36,999.

Design and display: They look the same

OnePlus 7 doesn’t have any upgrade to offer in terms of design and display. Both OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 6T come with a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with full HD+ display. Design wise also, the two OnePlus phones look the same with dewdrop notch on the front and glass on the back. The only difference is tha

Camera: Sony’s IMX586

OnePlus 7 borrows OnePlus 7 Pro’s 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. The phone has a 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear camera combination. On the front it has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 471 sensor. The latest OnePlus can shoot 4K videos at up to 60fps.

OnePlus 6T comes with a dual-rear camera setup of 16-megapixel (IMX519) and 20-megapixel (IMX376K) sensors. On the front it has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 371 sensor. This phone can also shoot 4K videos at up to 60fps.

Clearly, OnePlus 7 has a better camera spec to offer than OnePlus 6T. The selfie camera has also been improved.

Performance: A new Snapdragon

As expected, OnePlus 7 comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 8GB of RAM. It’s powered by a 3,700mAh battery. OnePlus 6T runs on Qualcomm’s 2018 flagship chipset, Snapdragon 845 processor. The older gen is also available in 6GB and 8GB of RAM versions. It also had the same 3,700mAh battery.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 is definitely a better processor than the Snapdragon 845 chipset. The 2018 Qualcomm chip, however, hasn’t become obsolete yet. The chip is still reliable and running on power phones like Poco F1.

Verdict

OnePlus 7 isn’t a big upgrade over the OnePlus 6T. Except for camera and chip, there’s barely anything new. Moreover, it doesn’t have the top features of OnePlus 7 Pro such as pop-up selfie camera or higher resolution display.

If you’re OnePlus 6T user, you may skip OnePlus 7. Those looking to buy a new premium phone can consider OnePlus 7 as it still manages to beat the competition in terms of price and specifications.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 18:30 IST