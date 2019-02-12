Next OnePlus smartphone to bring 5G, optimisation for PUBG-like games

OnePlus will be present at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) at Barcelona, to showcase its new product.

OnePlus recently announced its “Connect with the OnePlus Community over 5G” event at the mobile tech show. OnePlus says that attendees at MWC will experience ‘5G gaming’ on the OnePlus 5G prototype device.

Details about OnePlus’ 5G gaming feature are scant right now. But theoretically it would mean high-speed performance for games like PUBG Mobile or those require active internet connectivity. Gamers can also enjoy low-latency with 5G support. The faster connectivity will be facilitated by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 855 5G chipset.

The onboard Qualcomm X50 5G modem on the OnePlus smartphone would mean lesser frame drops in graphic-intensive games like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite. Backed by the Snapdragon 855 chipset, the new OnePlus smartphone would qualify as a gaming smartphone. OnePlus’ 5G smartphone will also compete with gaming smartphones like the Asus ROG Phone, Razer Phone and Xiaomi Black Shark.

OnePlus has confirmed it will launch a 5G smartphone in 2019, and this would be the first glimpse to its new device. The next OnePlus flagship dubbed ‘OnePlus 7’ is expected to feature a 48-megapixel camera with Sony’s IMX 586 sensor. OnePlus 7 will possibly come with Warp Charge 30, the company’s new fast charging technology.

Some leaks suggest OnePlus could do away with the notch display and opt for a slider camera design like the Honor Magic. According to a recent leaked image, OnePlus 7 will come with a slider design, similar to Honor Magic. The display quality will also be bumped up with support for HDR which will result in high-resolution streaming for apps like Netflix.

OnePlus hasn’t confirmed any details as yet, but a 5G smartphone is on the cards. The company may keep the 5G smartphone a premium one and separate from its cyclic OnePlus 7 flagship smartphone.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 12:05 IST